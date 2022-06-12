SFI leader arrested in attempt to murder case, sent to 14-day judicial custody

Kerala Police on Sunday arrested Ernakulam state secretary of the Students' Federation of India, the student wing of CPIM, PM Arsho in connection with an attempt to murder case, following which he was remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

Notably, the Kerala High Court cancelled the bail of the district president in connection with an attempt to murder case observing that he was involved in the 12 cases during the bail period.

The case against the SFI leader was registered in 2018.

He was arrested for a case registered under sections 308, 355, 323, 324, 506, and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly attacking a student.

Arsho was involved in 12 cases after obtaining bail in the murder attempt case. Observing this, a Single Bench of Justice Sunil Thomas issued an order cancelling his bail in February this year. The court also asked the police to arrest him immediately. But police submitted in the High Court that he was absconding.

But recently, Arsho participated in the SFI state conference held in the Malappuram district and got elected as state secretary.

