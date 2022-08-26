SG claims CJI planning Telugu romantic novel post retirement, CJI Ramana say 'no, like IB reports'

New Delhi, Aug 26 Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana's farewell function on Friday had a moment where an auditorium, jam-packed with people from the legal fraternity, burst into laughter.

In his remarks at the farewell, organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said he has some information, gathered from reliable sources, which he intends to make public.

"Apart from law, my lord has a different passion and that passion is regarding Telugu literature. This may not be a secret. But the secret is that his lordship is contemplating after retirement about writing a romantic novel in Telugu," said Mehta, which left the audience split their sides laughing.

Mehta, with a smile, further added he has stopped his research at that and did not go to the root.

"What inspired his lordship to write a romantic novel after retirement," said Mehta looking at him, and the CJI too responded with a smile, and made a hand gesture at Mehta that he has no such plans.

Mehta said that the CJI devotes time after court to reading Telugu literature and "maybe we will come to know after a year, that there was an eminent Telugu poet sitting with us".

With a broad smile, Chief Justice Ramana, in his speech, said he would like to correct Mehta's comment. He said: "I want to correct here Mr. Tushar Mehta, just like the IB reports, your report about me going to write a romantic novel is not correct".

The audience broke into laughter, and the CJI was also seen struggling to control his laughter.

He said: "I may write some books about literature. I may write some books about historical events which have taken place while I was an advocate and all that."

