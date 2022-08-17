SGPC President condemns man visiting Golden Temple wearing t-shirt with Tytler's pic

Amritsar, Aug 17 The President of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Harjinder Singh Dhami, on Wednesday strongly condemned the act of an alleged Congress worker, Karamjit Singh, visiting the Golden Temple here for getting his photograph clicked wearing a t-shirt with a photo of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler.

According to Dhami, Jagdish Tytler is the main accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi who can never be forgiven by the Sikh community.

"Visiting the Golden Temple while wearing a t-shirt with Tytler's picture on it is an act of annoying the Sikhs," said Dhami.

He added that Karamjit Singh, who is based in Amritsar, is a representative of the Congress, which makes it clear that this was part of a deliberate conspiracy.

As per the SGPC President, the Congress has always remained anti-Sikh. Their attack on Golden Temple in 1984 and the anti-Sikh riots in Delhi can never be forgotten.

Dhami said the Golden Temple is the main shrine of Sikhs, which is also a centre of devotion for many people around the world. As the Sikh community pays obeisance here, Jagdish Tytler's image cannot be tolerated and the SGPC must take action regarding this.

Meanwhile, SGPC Assistant Secretary Media Kulwinder Singh Ramdas said that as per the instructions of Dhami, a police complaint against Karamjit Singh has been lodged by the manager of the Golden Temple with the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

"As per CCTV footage, the accused person entered the 'parkarma' (circumambulation) via the entrance towards Akal Takht Sahib and returned without paying obeisance after getting his objectionable photograph clicked in front of the Atta Mandi side entrance, with the Golden Temple in the background. It is clear from his activity that this person had deliberately come to commit this mischief and not to pay obeisance at the Guru's house," the DCP said.

