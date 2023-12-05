Shah acknowledges Kunal Ghosh's letter seeking probe on Bengal LoP's father

Kolkata, Dec 5 Trinamool Congress spokesman Kunal Ghosh on Tuesday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has acknowledged the receipt of his letter seeking central agency probe on the assets growth of Sisir Adhikari -- the father of the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari.

Ghosh claimed that the Home Minister has personally sent him a communique acknowledging the receipt of his letter.

Sharing the the HM's communique on the wall of his official X handle. Ghosh wrote, "There had been an abnormal increase in the assets and property of Sisir Adhikari. So I sent a letter seeking investigation in the matter. I have got a reply from Amit Shah acknowledging the receipt of my letter on this count. I have even been informed by my sources in CBI about the receipt of the letter. I feel that a probe in the matter is inevitable unless Delhi creates hurdles for it. The probe should be made in the light of Saradha chit fund scam. If necessary the investigation should be done taking Sisir Adhikari into custody."

Sisir Adhikari is a three-time Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member from Contain constituency in East Midnapore district in West Bengal.

However, his distance with party leadership started from the time Suvendu Adhikari left Trinamool Congress before the 2021 West Bengal assembly polls and joined BJP.

Officially, Sisir Adhikari is still a Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member.

According to Ghosh, when Sisir Adhikari became the MP for the first time 2009, his total asset value was Rs 10 lakh, which increased to Rs 16 lakh in 2011.

"However, in 2012, his property increased to Rs 10 crore. The question is how in a year his total asset value increased from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 10 crore," Ghosh had pointed out on November 8.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor