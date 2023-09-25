Shahbad Dairy murder case: Delhi court frames charges against accused

New Delhi, Sep 25 A Delhi court on Monday framed charges under the IPC's Section 302 (murder) against Sahil who allegedly killed his girlfriend by repeatedly stabbing her in the national capital's Shahbad Dairy area.

Besides murder charges, Additional Sessions Judge (POCSO) Richa Gusain Solanki of Rohini courts also framed charges under provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Schedule Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Arms Act.

Citing the CCTV footage and apprising the court of recovering a weapon of offence, Special Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava said there was sufficient incriminating evidence to frame charges against the accused.

The court has now listed the matter for next hearing on November 28 for recording prosecution evidence.

On July 1, the court took cognisance of a police charge sheet filed against Sahil.

On June 28, Delhi Police had filed the 640-page charge sheet under IPC's Sections 302 (murder), 354 A (punishment for sexual harassment), and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), sources said.

Besides the above sections, the accused has also been charged under the Arms Act, Section 12 of the Pocso Act and different Sections of the Scheduled Caste and Schedule Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The 16-year-old victim, a resident of JJ Colony in Shahbad Dairy, was stabbed more than 20 times by the accused who also hit her with a boulder on May 28. The police arrested the 20-year-old accused, who worked as a fridge and AC repair mechanic, from Bulandshahr.

A video of the incident also went viral on social media.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor