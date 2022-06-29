Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Delhi issues a statement on the Udaipur beheading incident

Condemning the Udaipur beheading incident, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Delhi on Wednesday issued a statement calling it "not only an act of cowardice but an act against Islam."The Imam said, "The heartbreaking, heinous murder committed in Udaipur has shaken the humanity. The inhumane incident of the murder of a man named Kanhaiya Lal by two persons named Riaz and Ghous, and that too in the name of the Holy Prophet, is not only an act of cowardice but an act against Islam, unlawful and inhuman."

"I, myself and on behalf of the Muslims of India, with all the vehemence at our disposal, condemn this act," the Shahi Imam added.Further, he said, "Islam is a religion of peace and tranquillity.""The life of the Prophet of Allah (peace be upon him) is full of numerous examples of compassion, tolerance, generosity and humanitarianism," he explained."Had the persons who committed this barbaric act studied the life and character of the Holy Prophet and had they been well versed with the spirit of Quran and shariah, they would not have committed the heinous crime," Imam said.Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was on Tuesday murdered by two men who had posted videos online that said they were avenging an insult to Islam.The incident triggered stray cases of violence in Udaipur and curfew was clamped in seven police station areas of the city.