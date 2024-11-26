Shaktikanta Das Hospitalised: RBI Governor Admitted to Chennai Hospital

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has been admitted to a corporate hospital in Chennai, sources confirmed on Tuesday. While the exact details of his condition were not disclosed, the source mentioned that he is being closely monitored. No official statement has been issued by the hospital at this time.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das experienced acidity and was admitted to Apollo Hospital, Chennai for observation. He is now doing fine and will be discharged in the next 2-3 hours. There is no cause for concern: RBI spokesperson https://t.co/uvxfEsXa7m — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2024

