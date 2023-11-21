Shameful: BJP flays Rahul Gandhi for remarks against PM Modi

On Tuesday, the BJP strongly criticized Rahul Gandhi for his panauti Modi (jinxed Modi) remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, condemning his comments as shameful and disgraceful. The BJP demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his choice of words.

PM means Panauti Modi, Gandhi said at an election rally in Rajasthan earlier in the day, insinuating the prime minister’s presence in the Ahmedabad stadium during the India-Australia Cricket World Cup final brought bad luck to the home side, which lost the decider.

Hitting back, senior BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Gandhi’s remarks about the prime minister of the country was shameful, condemnable and disgraceful. He has shown his true colours but he must remember as to how the Congress has sunk in Gujarat after his mother Sonia Gandhi called Modi, then chief minister of the state, maut ka saudagar.

I vehemently condemn Rahul Gandhi’s comment about the prime minister, Prasad told reporters when asked for his reaction on the Congress leader’s remarks. The BJP leader alleged that Gandhi has made such remarks against Prime Minister Modi out of frustration seeing an imminent defeat of the Congress in the assembly polls.

Rahul Gandhi must apologise…else we will make this issue very serious, the BJP leader said, adding that the Congress leader with his remarks against Modi has shown “his true colours as to what is your status and understanding.