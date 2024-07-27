Shanti Dhariwal's offensive words expose Cong's 'shop of love': BJP

New Delhi, July 27 BJP has voiced strong criticism against the Congress leadership after a video of senior Congress MLA and former Minister, Shanti Dhariwal, using inappropriate language for the Chairperson in Rajasthan Assembly surfaced.

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla stated that this behaviour reflects the "true nature of the so-called 'Muhabbat ki Dukan' (shop of love)" promoted by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"A video of Shanti Dhariwal, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra's favourite Congress leader, MLA and former Minister, has surfaced, in which he can be seen abusing the Chair and is giving threats in Rajasthan Assembly," Poonawalla said in a video post on X.

He highlighted the incident where Dhariwal used "offensive" language, "insulted" the Chairperson, and even "threatened that the Chairperson wouldn't be able to stay in Kota if he wasn't given speaking time in the Assembly."

Pointing out the "hypocrisy" of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, the BJP spokesperson said: "This is the same Shanti Dhariwal, who earlier justified the rising rape cases during the Ashok Gehlot-led state government, by saying that Rajasthan is 'Mardo ka pradesh hai' (state of men). Despite this, no action was taken against him, and he was given a ticket to contest elections by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra."

"This is Congress' real 'Muhabbat ki Dukan' (shop of love)," he added.

