Sharad Pawar Criticized BJP During Loktantra Bachao Rally at Delhi Rally Urges Public to Vote For INDIA Bloc

Electoral process has started, when you go to vote at the polling center, remember one thing.....Sharad Pawar, a prominent political figure from Maharashtra, recently criticized the ruling parties and encouraged voters to go against BJP and its allies at the Ramleela Maidan in Delhi. He highlighted that it has become a common practice for the government to send opposition leaders, including Chief Ministers, to jail in states like Delhi, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, or West Bengal. This is seen as a threat to the Constitution and democracy. Sharad Pawar stressed the importance of upholding democracy and the Constitution, urging every Indian to take responsibility said Pawar.

Recent actions taken against the Chief Ministers of Delhi and Jharkhand by the ruling BJP government are seen as a major threat to democracy and the Constitution of the country. This has sparked concerns about the political influence of the Bharatiya Janata Party and its supporters in defending democracy and maintaining the Constitution. It is now crucial to assess the actions of these political entities in India for the preservation of democracy and constitutional integrity. Sharad Pawar emphasized the importance of the public guiding the nation in the correct direction.

Country is Moving Toward a Dictatorship - Uddhav Thackeray

This country is playing with autocracy, and we are fighting against this autocracy. Kalpana, you don't need to worry; we are with you. These two brave sisters will fight, and we, all brothers, will stand by them. We need to form a coalition government that can save the country. This coalition government can protect the nation. Accusations of corruption have been made against those in power, targeting Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren, by those involved in corruption within the BJP. This accusation was made by Uddhav Thackeray at the right time.