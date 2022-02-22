Sharad Pawar seeks time to appear before Koregaon-Bhima probe panel

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has sought more time from Koregaon-Bhima Inquiry Commission to appear before it.

Notably, Pawar was scheduled to appear before the panel on February 23 to record evidence in connection with the January 2018 violence at a war memorial in the Pune district of Maharashtra.

An application has been filed before the Commision on behalf of the NCP chief seeking time to file an additional affidavit before the Koregaon-Bhima judicial inquiry Commision informed Pawar's Advocate Ashish Satpute.

Speaking to ANI, Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik told ANI, "Pawar in written told the Commission that he will appear before it next time and this time he cannot come. Whatever information he has he will surely keep it before the Commission in future."

Maharashtra government-appointed inquiry Commission is probing the 2018 Bhima-Koregaon violence.

On January 2, 2018, violence erupted at an event to mark 100 years of the Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several injured, including 10 policemen. The police had filed 58 cases against 162 people during a state-wide shutdown in January following clashes in Bheema-Koregaon.

( With inputs from ANI )

