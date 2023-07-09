Shariqa Gulzar: Kashmiri teenager enters India Book of Records for portrait of firepot

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 9 : Shariqa Gulzar, a talented teenage female artist hailing from the Pulwama district of south Kashmir, has recently made a significant impact in the art community.

Her exceptional skills in calligraphy, mandala art, and sketching have earned her recognition in the prestigious India Book of Records. Shariqa's latest accomplishment includes a vibrant portrait of the traditional Kashmiri fire pot, Kangri, meticulously crafted on a small drawing sheet using coloured pens.

At 20 years old, Shariqa Gulzar has always had a passion for artistic pursuits. As a child, she discovered her love for calligraphy and sketching and, with the unwavering support of her parents, particularly her encouraging brother, she began honing her skills.

Shariqa's artistic journey has now led her to pursue a Radiology course at the Paramedical Institute in Bijbehara, Anantnag district, while simultaneously exploring her creative endeavours.

Expressing her gratitude towards her parents and brother for their support, Shariqa shared, "I am very thankful to my parents, especially my brother, who has encouraged me a lot." The appreciation and recognition she has received for her artwork have further fueled her passion and dedication.

Shariqa's outstanding achievement in creating a colourful picture of the Kashmiri fire pot on a small drawing sheet caught the attention of the India Book of Records. After applying for recognition, her artwork was approved in May 2023, and she was honoured with a certificate of appreciation. The elation she felt upon receiving this recognition was palpable, reflecting her dedication and hard work.

Acknowledging the potential in her field, Shariqa emphasized the opportunities that lie within the art world. She stated, "This field also has good scope. I earn a decent income from this art, and young people should nurture their talents." Shariqa's success serves as an inspiration for aspiring artists, urging them to follow their passion and cultivate their artistic abilities.

As her popularity continues to grow, Shariqa Gulzar has started receiving orders from diverse individuals for personalized sketches, portraits, and other artwork. Her unique style and attention to detail have captivated art enthusiasts, leading to an increased demand for her creations. Shariqa's colourful masterpieces breathe life into traditional art forms, showcasing the beauty of her Kashmiri heritage.

