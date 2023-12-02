Sharmila gifts suitcase to KCR to pack his bags

Hyderabad, Dec 2 With majority of exit polls in Telangana giving an edge to the Congress party, YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leader Y. S Sharmila on Saturday gifted a suitcase to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to pack his bags from Pragati Bhavan, his official residence.

She displayed before the media a suitcase with a sticker which reads “Telangana people say

She hoped that the exit polls would come true. Calling it a referendum against the autocratic and corrupt rule of KCR and BRS, Sharmila said December 3 will be a day of liberation for Telangana from the tyrannical clutches of KCR.

YSRTP leader said if their party had contested the elections, it could have easily defeated the Congress but their goal was to remove KCR from power and that’s why they supported the Congress.

“My decision to not contest in the elections has clearly paid off, as we saw how MLAs in Karnataka and also in the last Telangana elections lost closely, with narrow margins. There were a smaller number of MLAs who had won with more than 10,000 votes. We did not want this to be repeated,” she said.

She alleged that in the last two elections, KCR disgracefully bought 45 legislators and said that this time he will have to accept a public mandate.

“BRS and its secret ally BJP should accept this defeat gracefully and not resort to dirty shopping of MLAs,” she said.

The daughter of former chief minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy, said people of Telangana understood that BJP and BRS were together. She asked when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at their public meetings were calling KCR the most corrupt chief minister, why didn’t they take action against him.

In an indirect target on TPCC President A. Revanth Reddy, Sharmila remarked that Congress has able leaders like Uttam Kumar Reddy and Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to become the chief minister.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor