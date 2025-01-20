Sharon Raj Murder Case: Kerala Woman Greeshma Sentenced to Death for Poisoning Boyfriend

The Additional District Sessions Court in Thiruvananthapuram has sentenced Greeshma to death for the 2022 murder of 23-year-old Sharon Raj. While the court found Greeshma guilty of murder on January 17, the sentencing was pronounced on January 20. Her uncle, Nirmal Kumar, received three years of rigorous imprisonment for aiding the crime and destroying evidence, while her mother, Sindhu, was acquitted.

The Neyyattinkara Additional Sessions Court awarded the death penalty to Greeshma, stating that the case fell under the rarest of rare category, making her age irrelevant. Earlier, the defense argued that she was a young woman with a promising academic record who deserved a chance to reform. They contended that she had already shown signs of rehabilitation and should be given an opportunity to rebuild her life.

The court noted that Greeshma betrayed a person who loved her, which set a negative example for society. It also commended the investigation team, praising their intelligent and meticulous approach to the case.