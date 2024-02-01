Shashi Tharoor Calls Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Speech Very Disappointing

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her sixth straight budget on Thursday, February 1. The political circles were abuzz as India prepared to see what the Centre had planned for the country ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday slammed finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Interim Budget speech, saying not "very much came out of it" and that she used "rhetorical language".

"It was one of the shortest speeches on record in the Budget. Not very much came out of it. As usual, a lot of rhetorical language, very little concrete on implementation. She talked about foreign investment without acknowledging that investment has come down significantly," Tharoor claimed.Shashi Tharoor called the budget speech very disappointing.

The Union Budget draws the roadmap to achieve PM Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. The budget speech sheds light on the milestones achieved by the Modi govt in the last 10 years on its journey to make Bharat the foremost nation in every sector during the Amrit Kaal. On the very foundation of these feats, the magnificent edifice of a Viksit Bharat is being built. My heartfelt gratitude to Modi Ji for leading the nation through this journey of excellence and to FM Nirmala Sitharaman for the insightful budget speech," wrote Amit Shah on X