Shashi Tharoor's presence at Wayanad meet silences critics as Congress closes ranks ahead of Kerala polls

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 6 At the two-day brainstorming session of the Congress party in Wayanad, Kerala, Shashi Tharoor’s presence and involvement have considerably silenced his critics in the state unit who have been critical of certain statements seen as being at odds with the party line.

The meeting was held to discuss the campaign planning ahead of the April-May Assembly elections.

It has helped stop critical statements within the party following his recent remarks praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- comments that had caused visible discomfort among both the national and Kerala leadership of the Congress party.

A four-time Member of Parliament from the prestigious Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, Tharoor remains a political phenomenon in Kerala.

Since his maiden electoral victory in 2009, he has charted a trajectory unlike any other in the state’s political history -- entering public life with no traditional political lineage or organisational grounding, yet rising swiftly to the top tier through sheer personal appeal, articulation and visibility.

His brand of flamboyance, marked by intellectual confidence and global exposure, was something Kerala politics had scarcely witnessed before, and it has made him a hugely popular figure cutting across party lines.

That very individuality, however, has also placed him under sharper internal scrutiny, especially at moments when the Congress is struggling to enforce discipline.

The Wayanad conclave, therefore, assumed added significance.

Tharoor’s active participation and visible engagement with senior state leaders sent a clear signal that personal style would not come at the cost of collective purpose as the party prepares for a high-stakes electoral battle.

With the Congress determined to prevent Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from securing an unprecedented third consecutive term, organisational cohesion has emerged as the central theme of its campaign reset.

In that context, Tharoor’s willingness to be seen firmly toeing the party line has lent fresh buoyancy to a unit eager to convert anti-incumbency sentiment into electoral momentum.

Within the party, there is an increasing sense that Tharoor’s mass appeal -- particularly among urban, middle-class and younger voters -- could prove decisive if channelled within a disciplined framework.

His Wayanad appearance has helped reinforce the impression that the Congress is closing ranks, balancing flamboyance with focus.

And this was reflected in his post on January 4: "It was good to see a solid turnout and the quiet determination that is animating the discussions. Everyone appreciates that this is no time for complacency; there is work to be done. The local self-Government election victory must not be the pillow upon which we rest, but the Launchpad for the final mile."

The two-day state-level leadership conclave was held from Sunday.

As Kerala heads towards another fiercely contested election, Tharoor’s course correction may well mark a turning point -- not just for his own political narrative, but for a Congress eager to project unity, seriousness and readiness for power.

