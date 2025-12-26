'Shed arrogance & interact with people with humility': Abhishek Banerjee tells Trinamool leaders and workers

Kolkata, Dec 26 Trinamool Congress General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP, Abhishek Banerjee, on Friday, directed party leaders and workers at all levels to shed their arrogance of attachment with the ruling party and interact with common people with humility in their body language.

The occasion was a virtual meeting where he addressed an audience of 5,000 party leaders at all levels and the booth-level agents (BLAs) appointed for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state.

"However, even in that meeting, our party's General Secretary issued a note of caution so that behaviour on the part of the party leaders and workers does not create any negative impression in the minds of the common people amid the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state scheduled next year," a party leader who attended the virtual meeting said.

According to the Trinamool leader, Abhishek Banerjee specially asked his party leaders and workers that their behaviour should be such that people could have the impression of the lifelong political struggle of the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Our party's General Secretary also advised that amid the crucial Assembly elections in the state scheduled next year, two parallel programmes of the party will continue side by side for the next couple of months till the final voters' list is published in February next year. While the BLAs and the BLA-coordinators will be engaged in the SIR-related exercise, especially the hearing sessions on claims and objections to the draft voters' list. On the other hand, the party leaders and workers would continue their mass outreach exercises highlighting how the different welfare projects of the state government had changed the lives of the common people, especially those coming from marginalised backgrounds," the Trinamool leader said.

Abhishek Banerjee will address another virtual meeting with a larger number of people on December 28.

In that meeting, he is expected to share deeper insights on the campaign for the party for the Assembly elections scheduled next year.

