Shibu Soren Dies at 81: Former Jharkhand CM and Father of Hemant Soren Passes Away

Shibu Soren, former Jharkhand Chief Minister and father of current CM Hemant Soren, passed away at a private hospital in New Delhi on Monday morning, August 4. Chief Minister Hemant Soren informed about his death on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Soren in a post on X wrote, "Respected Guru Dishom has left us all. Today, I have become alone."

आदरणीय दिशोम गुरुजी हम सभी को छोड़कर चले गए हैं।



आज मैं शून्य हो गया हूँ... — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) August 4, 2025

Shibu Soren was undergoing at the Ganga Ram Hospital in the National Capital for his prolonged illness. CM Hemant Soren is currently in Delhi with his family.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital issued a statement on the death of former Jharkhand CM. "Shibu Soren was declared dead at 8:56 am today. He died after a prolonged illness. He was suffering from a kidney ailment, and had suffered a stroke, a month and a half back. He was on the life support system for the last one month," the statement reads.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder, Shibu Soren, was on ventilator support and in critical condition. He was hospitalised in the last week of June with a kidney-related issue, a PTI report said. He was receiving treatment at the hospital for long time of his illness.