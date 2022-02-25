Shimla receives fresh spell of snowfall
By ANI | Published: February 25, 2022 09:36 AM2022-02-25T09:36:46+5:302022-02-25T09:45:02+5:30
Fresh spell of snowfall took place in the Narkanda area of Shimla district on Friday.
The entire region was seen covered in a thick blanket of snow.
Snowfall was also witnessed in Kharapathar and in the Mashobra area of Shimla on Thursday.
As per the Indian Meteorological Department, a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to influence Northwest India from February 28 and is likely to cause scattered/fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall over Western Himalayan Region during February 28 -March, 2 isolated rainfall over adjoining plains of northwest India on March 1 and 2.
"A fresh WD is likely to influence northwest India from 28 Feb. It is likely to cause scattered/fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall over Western Himalayan Region during 28 Feb -2 March, isolated rainfall over adjoining plains of northwest India on March 1 and 2," said a tweet from IMD.
( With inputs from ANI )
