Shinde, Fadnavis will form govt again Maharashtra, says State Minister

Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on Sunday applauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will win the 2024 election and form the government once again in Maharashtra under his leadership.

He also said that country is growing as a world leader under the guidance of PM Modi.

Radhakrishna said that CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis had ignited a new sense of confidence in the people of Maharashtra.

"In the leadership of PM Modi, the country is growing as a world leader. CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Fadnavis have ignited a new sense of confidence in people for the state's government, they will again form govt in 2024," Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said.

( With inputs from ANI )

