Shiromani Akali Dal Faces Setback as Two-Time MLA Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi Joins Aam Aadmi Party

The Shiromani Akali Dal, two-time MLA Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi switched allegiance to the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday. The transition was marked by a formal event attended by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Mann extended a warm welcome to Sukhi, highlighting his consistent efforts for the welfare of the underprivileged. Senior AAP leader and national general secretary Sandeep Pathak was also present at the event.

Sukhi, who is a doctor by profession, first became MLA from the Banga assembly seat in SBS Nagar district in the 2017. He was again elected as a legislator in the 2022 assembly elections on a SAD ticket. 
 

