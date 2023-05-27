Shiromani Akali Dal to attend new Parliament building inauguration in Delhi

The Shiromani Akali Dal has confirmed that members of the party will attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building in New Delhi on May 28.

The event will be graced by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been invited by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to inaugurate the prestigious building. While some political parties have decided to boycott the event in protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party, expressing their dissatisfaction with PM Modi inaugurating instead of President Droupadi Murmu, the SAD has chosen to attend the ceremony.

"The inauguration of the new Parliament building is a matter of pride for the country, so we have decided that the SAD party will attend the inauguration ceremony on 28th May. "We do not agree with the issues raised by opposition parties," said SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema as quoted by news agency ANI.

A total of 19 opposition parties, including the Congress, Left, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Samajwadi Party (SP), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), have decided to abstain from the event.