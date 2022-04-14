Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut takes digs at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement on 'Akhand Bharat'

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday took a jibe at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent statement and said that in order for India to become "truly united", the country will need to join borders with Sri Lanka, Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Pakistan.

Raut's reaction has come to Bhagwat's recent statement that in 10 to 15 years, 'Akhand Bharat' (united India) will be formed.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bhagwat said, "India will again become 'Akhand Bharat' in 15 years. We will see all this with our own eyes. He said that according to astrology from the saints, in 20 to 25 years, India will again be a united India."

"If all of us together increase the speed of this work, then in 10 to 15 years, Akhand Bharat will be formed. In 15 years, the country will be rebuilt, all those who come in the way will be erased," he added while inaugurating the idol of Brahmalin Mahamandaleshwar Shri 1008 Swami Divyanand Giri, Pran Pratishtha and Shri Gurutray Temple.

"If someone talks about 'Akhand Hindustan', they will have to first connect the country with PoK and India, then the partition of Pakistan will also have to be linked with India," Raut told the media persons in Mumbai.

"Wherever India used to have borders earlier, those places have to be added to the country too, add Sri Lanka and then make the country a superpower, no one has stopped you. But before that, get the Kashmiri Pandits to return home and if you can do this, then we will help you. Will definitely support," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

