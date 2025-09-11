Shiv Sena(UBT) questions IBFC in New Nagpur, sniffs motive to reduce Mumbai's importance

Mumbai, Sep 11 Shiv Sena(UBT) on Thursday raised questions over the Maharashtra cabinet’s approval for the establishment of an 'International Business and Financial Center' (IBFC) in New Nagpur when Mumbai is the financial capital of the country and has all kinds of financial institutions, stock exchanges and service centres.

The Thackeray camp, in its mouthpiece 'Saamana', editorial suspects there may be some political move to reduce the importance of Mumbai or some other motive. It has raised questions on choosing Nagpur, despite Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ clarification that there is no hidden agenda behind this, but the aim is balanced development of the state.

The Thackeray camp said Mumbai, being the financial capital of the country, was chosen earlier for the establishment of an International Financial Services Center (IFSC). “However, since the BJP-led government headed by PM Narendra Modi came to power in the country, their love for Mumbai has been exposed time and again. That is why 'GIFT City' was set up in Gujarat in record time as an alternative to the International Financial Services Center in Mumbai. Naturally, now that it is said that an IBFC will be set up in Nagpur, various arguments can be raised. When Mumbai already has an international financial centre, why bother with another centre in Nagpur? Such questions can be asked," said Thackeray camp.

“Even if we accept what the chief minister says as true, he should take this idea further. If the IBFC in New Nagpur is going to give a boost to development, it is good. The chief minister should not stop there. Nagpur is his 'home town'. Therefore, he may have chosen Nagpur, but let other small and big cities in the state get the same love. Like 'New Nagpur', a new development roadmap like 'New Pune', 'New Nashik', 'New Kolhapur', 'New Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar' can be implemented in the state. Only then, as the chief minister says, can a balanced development of the state be achieved. This should happen when the government starts the development of New Nagpur," the editorial said.

According to the Saamana editorial, the situation in all cities today has become uncontrolled. Urban planning has gone to the toss. Due to the slums, there is a huge pressure on even the basic amenities. Therefore, the government should consider the planned development of other big cities as well.

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena took a swipe at the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra, saying that “Taking the international financial centre in Mumbai to Gujarat or shifting industrial projects coming to Maharashtra to Gujarat are different things, and building a financial centre in the second capital of Maharashtra is different. Build 'New Nagpur', but also think about other 'metro' cities in the state.”

Thackeray camp’s move to target the chief minister-led MahaYuti government on the issue of setting up IBFC in New Nagpur coincides with the preparations launched by the state government for conducting the much-delayed election to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

