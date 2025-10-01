Shivadhar Reddy takes charge as Telangana DGP

Hyderabad, Oct 1 B. Shivadhar Reddy on Wednesday assumed office as the Director General of Police of Telangana.

After taking charge at the DGP's office, he stated that ensuring peaceful and smooth conduct of local body elections was their immediate priority.

He told media persons that the police force was taking all steps to assist the State Election Commission to conduct free and fair elections.

Replying to a query, he said that police act strictly according to laws in an impartial manner. The new police chief said he would request the state government to fill the vacancies in the department, particularly in the specialised wings.

Shivadhar Reddy said he would also take steps to improve human capabilities and expertise of the force.

He assured all support for rehabilitation of Maoists who surrender and join the mainstream. He referred to a letter written by a Maoist leader that they are ready to give up the path of violence.

Shivadhar Reddy, who has vast experience in tackling Maoist problems, believes that their ideology has failed.

Shivadhar Reddy was Director General of Police, Intelligence, before his appointment as DGP. The government on September 26 issued an order posting Shivadhar Reddy as DGP (Coordination). He has also been placed in full additional charge of DGP (Head of Police Force).

Shivadhar Reddy succeeds Dr Jithender, who retired from service on attaining the age of superannuation.

An Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1994 batch, Shivadhar Reddy was a lawyer before clearing the Civil Services Examination and joining the IPS. Over three decades of service, he held several key assignments at both district and state levels.

Born in Hyderabad, Shivadhar Reddy completed his schooling and higher education in the city, graduating in LLB. from Osmania University.

After briefly practicing as an advocate, he cleared the Civil Services Examination in 1994 and joined the IPS, and was allotted to the Andhra Pradesh cadre.

Following the bifurcation of the state in 2014, his cadre was reassigned to Telangana. In 2014, he became the first Chief of the Intelligence Department in Telangana in the rank of Inspector General. Later, he served in the Personnel Wing, Railways & Road Safety after promotion to Additional DGP rank.

In December 2023, the Congress Government reinstated Shivadhar Reddy, as Chief of Intelligence in the rank of Additional DGP.

Following his promotion in August 2024, he continued as the Chief of Intelligence with the rank of Director General of Police.

