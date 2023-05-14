Shivakumar vs Siddaramaiah: Poster war for "next CM" breaks out after Congress' big win in Karnataka

Bengaluru( Karnataka) [India], May 14 ( ): After Congress registered a thumping victory in the Karnataka assembly election, the next question that arises is who would be the next chief minister.

The contest between its two top leaders, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, for the chief ministerial post has intensified with their supporters on Sunday putting up posters in support of their respective leaders.

Supporters of Siddaramaiah, who is a former chief minister of Karnataka, put up a poster outside Siddaramaiah's residence in Bengaluru, referring to him as "the next CM of Karnataka."

Posters were also put up on Sunday outside the house of D K Shivakumar's house in Bangalore wishing him an advanced birthday which is on May 15 with writing in them "Birthday greetings to the new Chief Minister of Karnataka".

Siddaramaiah informed on Saturday that Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting would be held on Sunday where the Congress Legislative Party is expected to pass a resolution leaving it to the party high command to decide the chief minister for Karnataka.

DK Shivakumar defeated JDS candidate B Nagaraju in the Kanakapura constituency by 1,22,392 votes while Siddaramaiah won the Varuna assembly seat defeating Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) V Somanna.

According to the Election Commission of India, Congress won 135 seats pushing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power in the only southern state it ruled, and boosting its own prospects for the electoral battles ahead. BJP managed to win 66 seats.

Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) bagged 19 seats. Independents have won two seats while Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha won one seat each.

