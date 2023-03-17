Shivamogga IS conspiracy case: NIA submits charge sheet against two B.Tech graduates radicalized online

New Delhi [India], March 17 : National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against two radicalised B.Tech graduates, in the Shivamogga Islamic State (IS) conspiracy case that relates to the conspiracy hatched to further the activities of the outfit by carrying out acts of arson sabotage and violence in Karnataka.

The anti-terror agency filed the charge sheet on Thursday against Maaz Muneer Ahmed, 23, and Syed Yasin, 22, of Shivamogga under sections 120B, 121A and 122 of IPC, 1860, sections 18, 18B, 20 & 38 of UA (P) Act, 1967 and sections 4 (i) & 5 of ES Act, 1908 and section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

Both B.Tech graduates had been radicalised and motivated by an online foreign-based handler to target public and private properties, including warehouses, liquor outlets, hardware shops, vehicles and properties belonging to citizens belonging to a particular community, said the NIA.

"In furtherance of a conspiracy hatched by the Islamic State, Maaz and Yasin had committed over 25 incidents of arson and sabotage."

The NIA said the level of their commitment is evident from their activities.

Maaz and Syed Yasin went to Agumbe and Varahi river backwaters forest area of Shivamogga district for trekking and recce for hideouts, said the anti-terror agency, adding "they procured explosives and prepared to fabricate an IED."

Syed Yasin conducted a trial explosion of one of the Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) at Varahi river bank in Shivamogga, burnt an Indian National Flag and recorded a video to establish his anti-India credentials, said the agency.

"The terror operatives were being paid in cryptocurrencies by their online handler by fund transfers from abroad."

Investigations have revealed that Maaz received a Crypto equivalent of around Rs 1.5 lakhs from the online handler into the accounts of his friends. In contrast, Syed Yasin received Rs 62,000 into the account of a friend.

As part of the larger IS conspiracy, the NIA said, accused Mohamed Shariq had planned to carry out an IED blast at Kadri Temple, Mangaluru on November 19 last year.

However, the agency said, the IED had exploded prematurely due to a timer malfunction when Shariq was enroute to the target location averting a potential disaster.

Further investigations against six other arrested accused persons are in progress, said the NIA.

NIA re-registered the case in September last year and took over the investigations of the case registered by Karnataka Police after the stabbing of one Prem Singh at Shivamogga (Karnataka) on August 15 last year by accused Zabiulla and others.

