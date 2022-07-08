Shivpal, Rajbhar, Raja Bhaiyya attend dinner for Murmu

Lucknow, July 8 In another major jolt to the Samajwadi Party, its ally, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) president Shivpal Singh Yadav reached Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence on Friday night to attend a dinner being hosted in honour of NDA Presidential candidate Draupadi Mumru.

Raja Bhaiyya of Jansatta Dal that has two MLAs, also attended the dinner.

Om Prakash Rajbhar and Shivpal Yadav were conspicuous by their absence at a meeting held in Samajwadi office on Thursday with opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Singh. Rajbhar told reporters that he had not been invited.

Shivpal Yadav has been upset with Akhilesh Yadav since the past few months.

Raja Bhaiyya, a former minister in the Akhilesh-led government, has been upset with Akhilesh Yadav ever since the latter made some objectionable statements against him during the recent assembly election campaign.

The presence of these erstwhile supporters of the Samajwadi Party alliance is a major victory for the BJP and could lead to a further cross voting within the Samajwadi Party.

