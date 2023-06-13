Shocking! Daughter kills mother, stuffs body in trolley bag in Bengaluru

A shocking crime unfolded in Bengaluru’s Mico Layout area as a 39-year-old physiotherapist confessed to killing her mother and walked into a police station with a suitcase with her mother’s body stuffed into it.According to the police, the motive behind the heinous act was regular arguments between the accused and her mother. The accused, originally from West Bengal and residing in a flat in Bengaluru, was apprehended after she presented the suitcase containing the victim’s body to the local police station.

The accused is married, and her husband was absent from the residence at the time of the incident.The accused has been identified as 39-year-old Senali Sen. She allegedly killed her 70-year-old mother identified as Beeva Paul. Senali Sen's mother and mother-in-law lived in the same house, said reports.Senali Sen gave her mother sleeping pills and strangled her, according to reports. Following that, she stuffed her mother's body inside a suitcase and took the trolley suitcase to the police station.The body was brought to Mico Layout police station. The accused woman has been arrested and a case filed by police, reports said.