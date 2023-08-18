Shocking! Journalist Vimal Kumar Yadav Shot Dead In Araria

In a shocking news that has came to light on Friday morning, a journalist was shot dead in the Araria district of Bihar. According to a Free Press Journal report, the deceased was identified as Vimal Kumar Yadav, a Dainik Jagran journalist. He was shot by unidentified gunmen at his residence today. A massive uproar reportedly erupted in the area after the shooting incident. Local police and authorities have rushed to the spot immediately post the incident. According to local reports, the deceased journalist was murdered at his residence in Prem Nagar, Raniganj of Araria.

The assailants came riding on a bike and called him out of his house. They then shot him and fled away from the scene. He then succumbed to the bullet injury. Vimal has left his 15-year-old son and a 13-year-old daughter along with his wife, in a sobbing state. It is also being told that Vimal Kumar's brother was also murdered in 2019. He was the only witness in this case. Currently, the murder of Vimal Kumar is being probed initially from this angle. The police have launched a swift investigation in the matter. Kumar's body was taken to Araria Sadar Hospital for postmortem. The real reason behind the murder will be revealed only after the investigation, said police

