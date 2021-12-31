Shocking! Man finds out wife is 5 months pregnant on first night of wedding

A man was in for a shock on his first night of his marriage. He realized on the first night of his marriage that his wife was 5 months pregnant. As soon as this case came to light, there was a stir in the family. The man went to the police station in this case. The incident took place in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The husband alleged that when he told his father-in-law that his wife was pregnant, his father-in-law threatened to frame him in a false case. Not only that, they are now demanding Rs 10 lakh from him.

Now the newly married youth reached Meerut SSP office for justice. He has lodged a written complaint and demanded action from the police. His father said that on the first night of the marriage, the bride had told his son that she had a stomach ache. But at that time no one noticed. But when the husband became suspicious, he told his mother about it. He then took his wife to the hospital. Seeing her ultrasound report he was shocked. The ultrasound report revealed that the wife was 5 months pregnant and revealed that she had twins in her womb. But the woman's family refused to accept it and instead threatened to frame the young man. Police are currently investigating the matter.