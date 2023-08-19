Shocking! Muslim man killed over chopping wood in Rajasthan

A Muslim man was beaten to death and two others were injured after a mob attacked them for chopping wood in Rajasthan's Alwar. More than a dozen people stopped the vehicle the three were in and allegedly attacked them. According to the complaint filed by the father of the deceased man, Wasim, the incident took place on Thursday night when his son and the two others were chopping wood in the Rampur area. The locals informed the police and the forest department and they came and thrashed the trio, added the complaint. Wasim succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Friday.

The police said there were allegations levelled against the three that they were illegally chopping wood. "We got information about mob lynching in Narol village and police reached the spot. The accused had fled the spot. The injured were taken to hospital and one person succumbed to death during treatment. We have taken a few people into custody, and further probe is underway", said Additional SP Jagram Meena. As per the police, four forest officials have been placed under detention. Additionally, six villagers, among them a JCB driver, have also been detained. They are currently undergoing questioning, and appropriate arrests will follow once the process concludes. Initial indications suggest that the incident is not linked to any particular caste or religious factors.