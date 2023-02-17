Shocking! Two Muslim men allegedly burned to death by Bajrang Dal in Haryana

Members of the Bajrang Dal allegedly kidnapped, lynched and murdered two Muslim men Junaid and Nasir at Bhiwani in Haryana on suspicion of their involvement in cow slaughter.The two men were supposedly taken from their native village of Gopalgarh, Rajasthan on Tuesday.

Nasir, 25, and Junaid, 35, had been kidnapped from Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Wednesday, their families alleged in their complaint to the police.The charred bodies of Nasir and Junaid were found in a Mahindra Bolero SUV on Thursday morning in Haryana's Bhiwani district. Police are still trying to establish whether the remains are those of Nasir and Junaid.

The burnt bodies of two unidentified men have been found in the car. To ascertain whether the two men are the same who were kidnapped, our team has gone to the spot with the family members. After post-mortem and DNA analyses, their identification will be verified," Bharatpur Inspector General Gaurav Srivastava said. Whether the two were burnt alive or died in a fire that broke out in the car is being investigated. The families of the two kidnapped men identified the vehicle and said that the owner of the car was known to Nasir and Junaid. The police said they were investigating whether cow vigilantism was involved in the deaths. Mr Srivastava said Junaid had five cases of cow smuggling against him while Nasir had no criminal record.