Shoot at sight order for man-eating leopard in K'ataka

Mysuru, Dec 2 The Karnataka government on Friday issued a shoot at sight order for a man-eating leopard which killed a 22-year-old woman in S. Kebbehundi village near T. Narasipur town in this district.

Complying with the order, the forest authorities along with experts, launched an all-out operation this morning to hunt down the big cat. Twenty-two-year-old Meghana, a resident of S. Kebbehundi was attacked by the leopard on Thursday and she succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.

Meghana had gone to attend nature's call behind her house when the feline suddenly attacked and mauled her.

On hearing her screams, the locals rushed to the spot and shooed away the leopard and rushed the woman to a hospital.

Mysuru Circle Forest Officer Malathi Priya has stated that to put an end to the leopard menace in T. Narasipur taluk, a team of 15 experts would be formed. Permission has been given for shooting down the leopard and immediate action would be taken, she stated.

The Forest Department also declared Rs 7 lakh compensation to the family of the deceased. It has also assured that one of the family members would get a job on contract basis.

The villagers and family members of the woman staged a protest before the T. Narasipur Government hospital condemning the negligence of the forest department.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor