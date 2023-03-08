Shopkeeper shot at in south Delhi's Ayanagar

New Delhi, March 8 A shopkeeper in south Delhi was injured after being shot at by unidentified assailants on Wednesday evening, a police official said.

Police said that a police control room (PCR) call was received at 7.58 p.m. stating that five rounds have been fired near House No. 30, Balka Chowk in Ayanagar and one person is injured.

"Acting on the call, a police team rushed to the spot. The injured was identified as Surender, a local resident. He has a small grocery store next to his house. He was shot at in the evening," Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Chandan Chowdhary said.

"The injured is in the hospital. Necessary legal action is being taken," said the DCP adding that further investigation is in process and police teams are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to crack the case and nab the accused.



spr/vd

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor