Shops In Tamil Nadu Closed as Trade Association Protests Government Neglect of Crucial Water Projects

Shops and businesses across Chidambaram and Cuddalore districts in Tamil Nadu observed a shutdown today in response to a call from the local Trade Association. The protest is aimed at urging the State Government to reconsider its decision to halt crucial infrastructure projects related to water management in the region. The Trade Association is demanding the reinstatement of two major projects: the construction of a gate on the Kollidam River between Karuppur in Cuddalore district and Mathiravellur in Mayiladuthurai district, and the implementation of a barrage at Adivaranallur on the Vellar River near Bhuvanagiri in Cuddalore district.

The gate project on the Kollidam River was intended to regulate water flow and manage irrigation needs for the agricultural areas dependent on the river. The proposed barrage at Adivaranallur was similarly expected to enhance water storage and support local farming communities.

The decision to abandon these projects has raised concerns among local residents and business owners who fear adverse effects on agriculture and local economies. The Trade Association argues that these infrastructure projects are vital for sustainable water management and economic stability in the region.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Monday, virtually inaugurated 103 completed Municipal Administration and Water Supply department projects worth Rs 769.9 crore and laid the foundation for 30 new projects worth Rs 1,192.45 crore. Orders were issued for the formation of four new corporations -- Tiruvannamalai, Namakkal, Pudukkottai and Karaikudi -- to the respective mayors. Among the new projects for which the foundation stones were laid, projects worth Rs 1,153.2 crore were under the Greater Chennai Corporation. Of these, subway connecting wards 81 and 85 in Ambattur at a cost of Rs 11.4 crore, a skywalk suspension bridge connecting two phases of the Tholkappia Poonga at Rs 9.3 crore, redesigning of the Race Course Road from Guindy bridge junction to Chakrapani Street at Rs 20.75 crore, are to be carried out.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Shops remain shut in Chidambaram, Cuddalore district in protest, as Trade Association demands the setting up of gates at Kollidam and Vellar. The Association is requesting the State Government to reconsider its decision to abandon the project of constructing… pic.twitter.com/1jt1WFgKWK — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2024

In addition, the Tiruvottiyur High Road is also to be redesigned at a cost of Rs 64 crore. In the 15 zones, 2,089 roads are to be re-laid at a cost of Rs 259 crore.A drinking water augmentation project under the Tamil Nadu Water Supply And Drainage Board, worth Rs 296.08 crore, was also inaugurated. According to a release, this is expected to benefit 3.2 lakh people in Nagercoil.