Should focus on doing her job instead of venting anger: JD(U) leader targets Bengal CM over ED raid protest

New Delhi, Jan 9 Political reactions intensified on Friday over West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's protest against the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) raid on the office and residence of political consultancy firm I-PAC in Kolkata, with a JD(U) leader saying she should focus on doing her job instead of venting her anger.

Reacting to Banerjee’s protest, JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said the Chief Minister should focus on governance instead of confronting investigative agencies. “She should focus on doing her job instead of repeatedly venting anger against enforcement agencies. Rather, she should go to the people of West Bengal and apologise for her failures. The kind of lawlessness prevailing in the state has turned the situation against her, and her return to power does not seem likely,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Narendra Kashyap also backed the ED’s action, asserting that investigative agencies would do their duty if corruption was involved.

“If Mamata Banerjee or her government is involved in corruption, the ED and CBI will do their job. Prime Minister Modi has told the nation, ‘I will neither take bribes nor allow corruption.’ Under his leadership, corruption will not be tolerated in the country, whether it involves Mamata Banerjee or Kejriwal,” Kashyap said.

Chhattisgarh Minister Tank Ram Verma criticised the West Bengal Chief Minister for opposing the probe, saying interference during an investigation was unacceptable.

“This is completely wrong. The ED is doing its job and should be allowed to carry out its work. Interfering with and seizing documents during an ongoing investigation is wrong. The people of Bengal are fed up with this government, and in the coming days, we will respond strongly through democratic means,” he said.

BJP spokesperson Preety Shekhar also took aim at CM Banerjee, claiming her reaction stemmed from political insecurity. “The situation of Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal has become similar. Seeing her shrinking support base, she is making irresponsible statements and is entangled in baseless allegations and counter-allegations. Everyone knows that the Enforcement Directorate has taken action. Prateek Jain, who is the director of the I-PAC company and is also associated with Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress IT cell, is being questioned by the ED in connection with coal smuggling cases,” she said.

The reactions come a day after a dramatic standoff between Mamata Banerjee and ED officials during raids at I-PAC’s office and residence in Kolkata. The Trinamool Congress supremo accused the central agency of attempting to “loot” her party’s documents and announced a protest rally against the searches.

CM Banerjee is set to lead the protest rally on Friday, escalating the political confrontation between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP-led Centre over the ED’s actions, even as opposition leaders insist that investigative agencies should be allowed to function independently and without political interference.

