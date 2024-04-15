Should Kejriwal be provided five-star facilities in jail, asks Preneet Kaur

Patiala, April 15 Former Minister of State for External Affairs and BJP candidate from Punjab's Patiala Parliamentary constituency, Preneet Kaur, on Monday questioned should Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal be provided five-star facilities in the jail.

"The law is the same for everyone, be it a CM (Chief Minister) or anyone else, so the law is taking its course, and we should not interfere with it. Our (Punjab) CM said today that the facilities being provided to him are not good, but what does he expect? Should he be provided five-star facilities in the jail also?" she wondered.

Kaur was speaking after releasing the Bharatiya Janata Party's Sankalp Patra (manifesto) here.

She was accompanied by her daughter and BJP Punjab's Mahila Morcha President Jai Inder Kaur, National Executive Member Harjit Singh Grewal and BJP Patiala district's president Sanjeev Sharma Bittu.

Kaur told the media the Sankalp Patra released by the Bharatiya Janata Party under the leadership of prime Minister Narendra Modi "is truly visionary and development centric".

"Our manifesto is focused on ushering India towards Viksit Bharat by 2047 and is completely realistic sans any fake promises and poll freebies. The Sankalp Patra covers every section of society, focusing mainly on 15 categories. Be it our women with schemes like Lakhpati Didi, Nari Shakti Vandan Adhinayam or be it workers with e-Sharmik scheme, the party has also catered to the elderly with covering everyone over the age of 60 under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. Only PM Modi's strong will and leadership can take our country forward," she said.

Answering the media query on farmers' demand of the minimum support price (MSP), Kaur said: "The offer of MSP on five crops for the farmers is still on the table by the Central panel, our farmers need to decide which crops they are going to plant and I will personally request the government to provide MSP on those. "However providing MSP on all crops is very difficult and I would also like to question the AAP government that used to say that vote us and we will provide MSP in two minutes, I want to ask now that where are those ministers? Why are they running away from their promise?"

She further said: "My family and I have always taken up the matter of farmers, even in the Parliament and will keep on championing their rights if I get a chance again."

She also said that her husband, Capt Amarinder Singh, will "surely campaign for her".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor