Showcasing communal harmony, members of Muslim community participate in Ram Navami procession in Odisha's Bhadrak

Bhadrak (Odisha) [India], March 31 : Showcasing communal harmony, members of the Muslim community participated in the Ram Navami procession in the Bhadrak area of Odisha on Thursday.

Speaking to , Gulmaki Dalawzi Habib, Chairperson, Bhadrak Municipality said, "We are here to welcome the Shobha Yatra. I wish everyone a happy Ram Navami. Everyone is happy and we are celebrating it together here."

Ram Navami is a Hindu festival that is celebrated in order to honour the birth of Lord Vishnu's incarnation, Lord Rama. This day marks the end of the nine-day Chaitra-Navratri celebrations, which are celebrated in the Hindu month of Chaitra which falls on the cusp of spring and summer.

Clashes were witnessed in some places of the country during the processions including Gujarat's Vadodara, West Bengal's Howrah, and Mumbai's Malv area.

"Tension prevailed for some time during the Ram Navami procession in Mumbai's Malv area but the police handled it and the situation is under control," DCP Ajay Bansal said on Thursday.

Some of the participants alleged stone pelting, which created pc among people, DCP Bansal added.

Meanwhile, in Vadodara, at least 22 people have been caught for allegedly pelting stones during a procession in the Fatehpura area of Vadodara, officials said on Friday.

A man was reportedly injured in the stone pelting incident that took place on Thursday on the occasion of Ram Navami.

West Bengal Police on Thursday conducted a flag march in Howrah where violence broke out during a Ram Navami procession.

During the procession, the rioters vandalized public and private properties and set vehicles on fire.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor