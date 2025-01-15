Showing true face: BJP’s Hitesh Jain slams LoP Rahul Gandhi over ‘fighting Indian state’ remark

Mumbai, Jan 15 Maharashtra BJP leader and Vice President of Mumbai Pradesh Hitesh Jain on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for his controversial statement about "fighting the Indian State."

“I am not surprised by his statement. If you examine his remarks over the past few months, it becomes evident that he has never supported the Indian State. He consistently denounces India, its traditions, and its culture. Today, he has spoken openly, and that’s a good thing -- it allows the people to see his true face,” Hitesh Jain told IANS.

Jain further accused the LoP of entitlement, stating, “Rahul Gandhi believes that merely having the Gandhi surname entitles him to the highest office, irrespective of his credibility or electoral performance. His repeated statements show he has no respect for India.”

Earlier, the Congress MP had launched a sharp critique of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, accusing the BJP, RSS, and their affiliates of systematically taking control of India's institutions. He stated that the Congress party's struggle was no longer just against political adversaries but the entire machinery of the Indian State.

“Do not think this is a fair fight. It’s not just against political organisations like the BJP or RSS; they have captured nearly every institution in the country. We are now up against the Indian State itself,” Gandhi said at the inauguration of the new Congress headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday.

Hitesh Jain also commented on the Congress party’s decision to name its new headquarters 'Indira Bhavan,' questioning why it wasn’t named after former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

“Rahul Gandhi has never respected Dr Manmohan Singh. Remember when he publicly tore an Ordinance during Dr Singh’s tenure as Prime Minister? That was a direct insult. Naming the headquarters after Manmohan Singh could have redeemed some of the respect lost during his tenure,” Jain told IANS.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi inaugurated the new Congress headquarters, 'Indira Bhavan,' on Wednesday. Located at 9A Kotla Road, the headquarters replaces the iconic 24 Akbar Road premises, which housed the party for 47 years.

The Congress described the new headquarters as a symbol of democracy, nationalism, secularism, inclusive development, and social justice.

On the issue of the Union Home Ministry granting permission to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to prosecute former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the alleged liquor scam, Jain remarked, “This is a legal process. Kejriwal is the kingpin of the scam. While the law will take its own course, Kejriwal must answer to the people of Delhi for his actions, including how he funded the construction of Sheesh Mahal and betrayed public trust.”

The Home Ministry approved the ED's action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with the 2021-22 liquor policy case. The controversial policy was scrapped by the AAP government led by Kejriwal.

