Shraddha murder case: BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh writes to CM Yogi to bring legislative amendments

Mentioning the heinous Shraddha murder case in Delhi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rajeshwar Singh on Thursday wrote to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to consider bringing about legislative amendments in this regard, to enable speedy and necessary justice.

"The tragedy of Delhi involving a Hindu girl has no place in any civilised society. In a detailed representation, have requested the Hon CM Shri @myogiadityanath ji to consider bringing about legislative amendments in this regard to enable speedy and necessary justice," Tweeted MLA Rajeshwar Singh.

BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh in his letter wrote that a series of similar events have led to a scenario of perpetual fear.

"The series of such similar events have led to a scenario of perpetual fear, profound distrust bordering on a sense of alarm in the community and is, therefore, definitely a case of great concern for all legislators across the world," the letter read.

The bone-chilling incident happened in Delhi, where Shraddha Walker was murdered and chopped into 35 pieces by her partner Aftab Amin Poonawalla.

Making a huge revelation in the Shraddha Walker murder case, Delhi Police sources said that the accused Aftab Poonawalla had charred his live-in partner's face to hide her identity.

The Delhi Police sources said that he had first chopped her body into 35 pieces, then burnt her face in such a way that it becomes unidentifiable even if the body parts are discovered.

"During the interrogation, Aftab revealed that he had learnt about all this on the internet, and also about how to hide the body from everyone's reach," the sources said.

In yet another loop in the Shraddha Walker murder case, the Southern District Police of Delhi has contacted their Eastern counterparts in a bid to match the DNA sample of chopped body parts including a human head which the latter had recovered earlier in June.

According to the sources, the East Delhi Police had found a chopped head and hand in the Trilokpuri area of Pandav Nagar police station area of the national capital in June this year, which was nearly a month after Shraddha was murdered (on May 18).

In the East Delhi case, the police were not able to ascertain whose body parts they were because of the tampered state of the recovered body parts.

The body parts found in East Delhi were sent for a DNA test, and the forensic report will be coming soon.

( With inputs from ANI )

