Shraddha murder case: Delhi Court takes cognizance of chargesheet filed against accused Aaftab Poonawala

Delhi's Saket Court on Tuesday took cognizance of the chargesheet filed against Aaftab Amin Poonawalla in the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

The copy has been supplied to the accused.

Metropolitan magistrate Aviral Shukla took cognizance on the chargesheet.

The court has listed the matter for scrutiny of documents on February 21.

Media entry was stopped by Delhi Police. The proceedings took place behind closed doors. Aaftab was produced physically in the courtroom.

Before the hearing, Delhi Police thoroughly checked the court area with a dog squad.

Delhi Police on January 24 filed a voluminous 6629 pages chargesheet against Aaftab.

The investigating officer informed the court that the chargesheet contains 6,629 pages including the annexures. Following this, the judge said, "it is voluminous."

Accused Aaftab was produced through video conferencing from Tihar Jail after the expiry of judicial custody.

Earlier, Aaftab had told the court that he wants to change his counsel advocate MS Khan.

The charge sheet has been filed under sections of 302, 201 and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Delhi Police filed the charge before the expiry of 90 days after its investigation.

During the investigation, Delhi police conducted the narco Analysis test, polygraph test and collected the DNA evidence to establish the allegations against Aftab.

Aftab is accused of strangling his live-in partner in May 2022 in the Mehrauli area. After the alleged strangulation, he allegedly cut the body of the deceased into 35 pieces.

While seeking permission to obtain the voice sample, the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad had submitted before the court that the voice sample is required to investigate the matter.

According to sources Delhi police had some videos and audio related to the case. Delhi police wanted to obtain a voice sample of Aaftab to examine that evidence.

Earlier, the Saket court had dismissed the bail plea of Aaftab Poonawala after he withdrew the same.

