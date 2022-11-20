Shraddha murder case: Delhi Police records statement of victim's ex-manager

Delhi Police team which is in Maharashtra's Vasai to probe the horrific Shraddha Walker murder case in which her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala had strangulated Walker to death allegedly and chopped her body into 35 pieces, dumped it in the Chhatarpur area of the national capital, on Saturday recorded the statement of Shraddha's former manager, Karan Behri.

Sources said a senior Delhi Police officer questioned key witnesses in the Shraddha case.

Delhi Police recorded the statement of Shraddha Walker's best friend Shivani Mhatre and Karan Behri, the former manager of the place where Shraddha used to work.

Sources said Delhi Police will also use the WhatsApp chats of Shivani Mhatre and Karan Behri as evidence.

Delhi Police has so far recorded the statement of a total of six people in this case including Shraddha's close friend Laxman Nadar and Rahul Godwin, the owner of the flat where Shraddha and Aftab used to live before micing to Delhi.

A team of Delhi Police arrived at Vasai in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Friday to investigate the case.

Delhi Police last week solved the six-month-old blind murder case and arrested Aftab Amin Poonawalla on the basis of Shraddha's father's complaint.

Aftab and Shraddha met on a dating site and later moved in together at a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur. Delhi police received a complaint from Shraddha's father and registered an FIR on November 10.

Delhi Police interrogation revealed that Aftab Poonawala killed Shraddha on May 18 and later started planning for disposing off her body. He told police that he had read about human anatomy so that it could help him in chopping off the body.

Police said that Aftab, after searching on Google, cleaned blood stained from the floor with some chemicals and disposed stained clothes. He shifted the body in bathroom and bought a refrigerator from a nearby shop. Later, he chopped the body into small pieces and put them in the fridge.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court has ordered Rohini Forensic Science Lab to conduct a narco test of accused Aftab Poonawala within five days in the Shraddha Walker murder case.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor