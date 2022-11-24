Shraddha murder case is not about "love jihad": Owaisi

Citing the bone-chilling Shraddha Walkar murder case, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday called out the Bharatiya Jantiya Party (BJP) for giving the issue a "religious angle" and said that the incident is not about "love jihad."

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that BJP politics over this is completely wrong.

"BJP politics over this is completely wrong. It's not an issue of love jihad but of exploitation and abuse against a woman and that is how it should be viewed and condemned," Owaisi said.

Recalling the Azamgarh incident where a man murdered his wife and kept her in a suitcase, the AIMIM chief said that such incidents are saddening, should not be politicised and given a Hindu-Muslim angle.

Owaisi took a dig at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for giving the incident a religious angle while campaigning in Delhi.

Earlier on November 20, CM Sarma said that India needs a Uniform Civil Code and a law against 'love jihad'.

During the roadshow in Delhi ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections, the Assam Chief Minister said "India does not need a person like Aaftab (Shraddha murder case accused) but a person like Lord Ram, a leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

On his party contesting only 13 seats in the Gujarat assembly polls, Owaisi said that we trust the people and constitution of the country, and our fight will strengthen Indian democracy.

"We do not need permission from any other party to fight elections, it is our right. We trust the people and constitution of the country, our fight will strengthen Indian democracy," he said while talking to ANI.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor