Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi court frames charges of murder, evidence tampering against Aaftab Poonawala

A Delhi court has framed charges of murder and evidence tampering against the accused Aaftab Poonawala on Tuesday, May 9. Poonawala was accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar.

Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar said prima facie a case for offences under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) was made out against the accused.

The accused, Aaftab Poonawala, has refuted the allegations and has requested a trial to prove his innocence. The case has been adjourned for further proceedings, which are scheduled for June 1.

The Delhi Police had filed a 6,629-page charge sheet in the case on January 24.

According to the allegations, Poonawala murdered his live-in partner, Shraddha Walkar, by strangling her on May 18 of last year. He then dismembered her body and kept it in a refrigerator at his residence in Mehrauli, South Delhi, for nearly three weeks. He scattered the pieces at different places in the national capital to avoid getting caught.