Shraddha Walkar murder case: Plea in Delhi HC seeks transfer of case to CBI due to media trial

A lawyer has filed a public interest litigation in the Delhi High Court seeking transfer of probe in the Shraddha Walkar murder case from Delhi Police. Advocate Joshini Tuli in the PIL said that the Delhi Police have revealed "each and every detail" regarding their investigation to the media and public which is not permitted in law.The plea adds that the presence of media and public at place of recoveries and court hearings amounts to "interference with the evidence and witnessesIn the plea, the advocate has also said that the presence of media and other persons at the place of recovery and courtroom amounts to interference with the evidences and the witnesses, alleging that the place of incident has not been sealed by the Delhi Police till date, and is being continuously being accessed by the public and media personnel.

The crime scenes and scenes of recoveries are being contaminated on a daily basis due to the unfiltered disclosure of information by the Delhi Police, the petition says.The horrific murder came to light when Shraddha's father filed a missing complaint on September 15. An FIR was then registered under Section 365 of Indian Penal Code on October 11 against the victim's live-in-partner Aftab Amin Poonawala.On the basis of Aftab's alleged disclosure statement, other offences under Sections 302 and 201 of the IPC were added to the FIR alleged.Aaftab is accused of strangling Shraddha to death and allegedly chopping her body into multiple pieces before dumping them.It's been a week since the details started emerging on the horrific murder of the woman and accusations and Poonawala. He has been accused of assaulting Shraddha throughout the two-three years of their relationship.