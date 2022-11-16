Shraddha Walkar wanted to have a small family and child with Aftab Poonawala claims social activist

A social activist, with whom call centre employee Shraddha Walkar had participated in a Mumbai beach clean-up drive, has claimed the deceased suspected her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala of cheating on her and appeared quiet and aloof during the cleanliness campaigns.Walkar also had financial problems and she and Poonawala used to have frequent fights, said activist Shreha Dhargalkar who runs an NGO. The activist also claimed Walkar (27) wanted to have a small family and a child. "That was her dream," she added. Dhargalkar said.Walkar, who had participated in the cleanliness drive, did not want to leave her call centre job at Malad in Mumbai.However, her boyfriend Poonawala forced her or prevailed upon her to do so saying they should go far away from Mumbai and Vasai, where Walkar's family resided, as he feared her parents could approach police against him, the activist said.

Aftab Poonawalla, was arrested on Saturday and sent to police custody for five days by a Delhi court. He has been booked for murder and causing disappearance of evidence.The police said that Poonawalla strangulated his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar on May 18, cut her body into 35 pieces and disposed of the body parts in a forest in South Delhi.The woman’s father Vikas Walkar, who lives in the Palghar district near Mumbai, had filed a police complaint about his missing daughter in October, The Hindu reported. The complaint was filed in Mumbai, but was transferred to the Mehrauli police station in Delhi on November 8.The missing complaint was converted into a first information report under abduction charges after authorities tracked down Shraddha’s phone to a house in Delhi’s Chattarpur, where she had been living in with Poonawalla.