Shraddha Walkar was pregnant last year, Aftab forced her for abortion says, her friend

Delhi Police arrested 28-year-old Aftab Amin Poonawalla today on charges of killing his girlfriend, 26-year-old Shraddha Walkar, in May 2022. This Butcher of Delhi strangled his girlfriend to death, after an argument over marriage on May 18 this year. He then chopped up her body into 35 pieces, and disposed them off in the Mehrauli forest in Delhi. Now according to reports, Madhuri Sangita Patil who had worked with the Delhi murder victim Shraddha Walkar on a beach cleanup drive in Mumbai almost a year ago, on Wednesday alleged that the victim had got pregnant and wanted to marry and have the baby, but her boyfriend Aftab Ameen Poonawala has insisted that she go in for a MTP (Medical Termination of Pregnancy) or abortion as they were not ready to handle a family.“Shraddha Walkar was very keen on getting married. She had admitted to a social worker Shreha Dhargalkar and me during one of our conversations that she was pregnant once and her boyfriend made her go in for an abortion.

However, I suspect in the course of her 3-4 year relationship with Aftab Amin Poonawalla she had pregnant two times. And may have aborted her pregnancy twice. That is why she was aloof and depressed, because she had left her mother and father and family for Aftab and he was not ready to marry her and live with her legitimately,” Madhuri said, adding that Shraddha abhorred the concept of a live-in relationship.Apparently after searching on Google, Aftab got some pills from a chemist and gave them to Shraddha. She was bleeding for two or three days and managed to abort the pregnancy, Madhuri informed.Meanwhile, Shreha Dhargalkar, the social activist who had interacted with the murder victim woman along with Madhuri, during a beach cleanup drive in Mumbai before her murder, said the victim had on 2-3 occasions in the last 2.5 years tried to break off the relationship and had even run away or left her boyfriend Aftab Amin Poonawalla. However, everytime Poonawalla convinced her to come back and patch up their differences. He was very persuasive and convincing and had a very strong psychological and emotional hold over Walkar, Shreha informed.Walkar was in a hurry to get married and have kids and a family of her own, but Poonawalla was not ready for marriage, Shreha informed.Aftab met Shraddha Walker from a dating app in 2019 in Maharashtra. They moved to Delhi although her parents were against the relationship. She had cut off all the links with her parents after opted for a live-in relationship with Aftab.