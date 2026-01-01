Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine board suspends registration due to New Year rush

Jammu, Jan 1 Fresh registration of pilgrims was suspended on Thursday by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) because of the huge rush of pilgrims on the New Year.

In a statement, the SMVDSB said that it has suspended fresh registrations as thousands of devotees arrived in Katra base camp of the shrine to seek blessings for the New Year 2026.

It said that the suspension is a precautionary measure to ensure crowd safety and smooth management at the Bhawan and along the trekking route.

“Crowd density is being reviewed to decide on the resumption of registration,” the SMVDSB said.

In Katra town, a large number of devotees arrived at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine on the New Year 2026. Despite dense fog and chilly conditions, pilgrims were seen undertaking the yatra with devotion and enthusiasm.

The entire hilltop is buzzing with energy as devotees from across the country gather to start their New Year on a spiritual note.

On the occasion of the New Year 2026, a large number of devotees are arriving in Katra for darshan at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Temple.

On Sunday, in view of the heavy rush of pilgrims expected during the New Year, SSP Reasi conducted a comprehensive security review meeting at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan to ensure the safety and smooth movement of devotees.

During the meeting, the SSP directed all officers and agencies to remain highly alert and proactive, given the anticipated surge in pilgrims.

Special emphasis was laid on effective crowd management to prevent untoward incidents, including stampedes, and to regulate movement at sensitive points within and around the Bhawan area.

The optimum use of crowd management applications and continuous monitoring through the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) is in force at the shrine.

The SSP instructed that the ICCC must remain fully alert to ensure real-time coordination, quick response and timely decision-making for effective crowd control.

SSP Reasi further emphasised that all departments should take adequate precautionary measures, maintain close coordination, and remain fully prepared to address any exigencies, ensuring a swift response to emerging situations.

All participating departments assured full cooperation and readiness to ensure a safe, secure and hassle-free pilgrimage for devotees during the peak festive period.

The shrine witnesses over one crore pilgrims each year, and the SMVDSB manages all the affairs of the Yatra. The shrine board is headed by J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, who is the ex officio chairman of the shrine board.

