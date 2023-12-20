Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Inauguration ceremony on January 22nd: A Glimpse of Key Events

The construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is progressing swiftly, and the consecration ceremony for the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir is scheduled for January 22nd, featuring important guests and special features. Invitations have been extended to revered saints from all religious traditions, ensuring a representation of spiritual diversity. Additionally, prominent individuals who have significantly contributed to the nation's honor across various domains have been welcomed to join this momentous occasion. In the new Teerthakshetrapuram (Bag Bijaisi), a Tent City has been established which includes six tubewells, six kitchen houses, and a hospital with ten beds. Approximately 150 doctors from around the country have agreed to provide their services in rotation at this hospital. Langars, community kitchens, food distribution centers and meal areas will be set up in every corner of the town. Let's take a brief look at the key events that will occur both before and after the inauguration day.

Approximately 4,000 saints from various sects have received invitations to participate in the event. Invitations have been extended to all Shankaracharyas, Mahamandaleshwars, and prominent spiritual leaders from Sikh and Buddhist communities. Key figures from diverse fields including Vamini Narayan, Art of Living, Gayatri Parivar, representatives from media houses, sports personalities, farmers, and the art world have also been invited. Additionally, veteran journalists who were active from 1984 to 1992, as well as the families of Karsewaks, have received invitations to be part of the momentous occasion.

The idols of Rama Lala are currently being crafted by three skilled sculptors—Ganesh Bhatt, Arun Yogiraj, and Satyanarayan Pandey. Among these, the sculpture capturing the tender essence of a five-year-old child will be selected. The consecration ceremony rituals are set to commence from January 16. Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid ji from Kashi and Lakshmikant Dikshit ji will conduct the Pran Pratishtha Puja. Following the consecration ceremony, a 48-day cycle of mandala puja (ritualistic worship) will take place under the guidance of the esteemed Vishwaprasann Teerth Ji.